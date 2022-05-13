Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DNR: Fox kit tests positive for bird flu in Minnesota

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A baby fox has tested positive for the bird flu in Minnesota, the first confirmed case in a wild mammal in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the kit found in Anoka County died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada who tested positive for the avian flu last week, the first reported cases in a wild mammal in North America.

The University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the DNR, which monitors the health of the state’s wildlife.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Importance of regular skin cancer screenings.
Health experts remind public to check for moles, skin cancer during summer months
Health experts remind public to check for moles, skin cancer during summer months
The problem can be traced back to supply chain issues and the Food and Drug Administration...
Baby formula shortage impacting Mankato, southern Minnesota
Baby formula shortage impacting Mankato, southern Minnesota
Experts: coaches need to better take into account student-athletes’ mental health
Experts: coaches need to better take into account student-athletes’ mental health