Dust storm hits northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, at least one killed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup is underway after a massive dust storm moved across parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern Iowa on Thursday.
High winds moving in front of severe storms caused the phenomenon. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 107 mph.
Dakota News Now reports South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem confirmed one person was killed in the storm in the southeastern part of the state. State and city leaders there are reportedly planning to hold a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday morning to discuss cleanup efforts.
Thousands are without power, and many structures are damaged. Many power lines and trees are down across the region.
KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa, reports the dust storms also passed through parts of Northwestern Iowa and parts of Nebraska. Viewer pictures and video show sudden flashes as the massive cloud of dust passes by, knocking down power lines in Orange City, Iowa.
