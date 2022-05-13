Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Footnotes Family Counseling Services healing Mankato

Footnotes Family Counseling Services is working for change in the lives of their patients who have dealt with complex trauma and marital distress.
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Footnotes Family Counseling Services is working for change in the lives of their patients who have dealt with complex trauma and marital distress.

They do this by creating a place for people to come forward and take the first steps toward a path of empowerment and growth.

“Seven years ago to where I am now is a whole different story, I mean seven years ago I was living in a tent by the river and in the middle of alcohol addiction and with tons of lifelong trauma, and now I can do things like interviews and talk about my life,” Footnotes patient JJ said.

Footnotes has been a resource in the Mankato area for a dozen years. In its new location for two years, they launched the Footnotes Trauma Foundation, aimed at helping people dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse and veterans dealing with PTSD.

“People are resilient in a way that isn’t about symptom management, it is about humanity,” owner of Footnotes Counseling Services Amanda Gerdts said. “It is about human design, and I think that we can lose that in the way that we work with mental health.”

Part of the philosophy at Footnotes is allowing the past to be the past, and that people are designed to heal.

“It is not your fault. That it makes sense, and that you are enough, enough to get help,” JJ said. “You have the worth to not live this crappy life that you have been living. There is better out there.”

After seeking treatment, as part of her new life, she now finds healing in helping others.

“The job that I got is a peer recovery specialist, so it is to help people to help people with addiction and trauma and mental health issues and to walk and help them find their recovery,” JJ said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle
Strong winds caused a tree to be uprooted near Trimont, Minn., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Storms wreak havoc across northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota

Latest News

Footnotes Family Counseling Services healing Mankato
This week’s Someone You Should Know is Kristen Thomas, a mom and wife from St. Peter who is on...
Someone You Should Know: Kristen Thomas
Someone You Should Know: Kristen Thomas
Two parents and two parents hug while receiving an AED donation at Waseca High School in...
Waseca High School receives AED donation