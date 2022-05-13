Footnotes Family Counseling Services healing Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Footnotes Family Counseling Services is working for change in the lives of their patients who have dealt with complex trauma and marital distress.

They do this by creating a place for people to come forward and take the first steps toward a path of empowerment and growth.

“Seven years ago to where I am now is a whole different story, I mean seven years ago I was living in a tent by the river and in the middle of alcohol addiction and with tons of lifelong trauma, and now I can do things like interviews and talk about my life,” Footnotes patient JJ said.

Footnotes has been a resource in the Mankato area for a dozen years. In its new location for two years, they launched the Footnotes Trauma Foundation, aimed at helping people dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse and veterans dealing with PTSD.

“People are resilient in a way that isn’t about symptom management, it is about humanity,” owner of Footnotes Counseling Services Amanda Gerdts said. “It is about human design, and I think that we can lose that in the way that we work with mental health.”

Part of the philosophy at Footnotes is allowing the past to be the past, and that people are designed to heal.

“It is not your fault. That it makes sense, and that you are enough, enough to get help,” JJ said. “You have the worth to not live this crappy life that you have been living. There is better out there.”

After seeking treatment, as part of her new life, she now finds healing in helping others.

“The job that I got is a peer recovery specialist, so it is to help people to help people with addiction and trauma and mental health issues and to walk and help them find their recovery,” JJ said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.