Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The former leader of The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson was found guilty of all charges Friday.

Michael Davis, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a position of authority, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor.

Davis first met the alleged victim in 2018.

A sentencing date is to be determined.

This is a developing story.

