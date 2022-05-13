Your Photos
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges

Michael Davis
Michael Davis(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The former leader of The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson was found guilty of all charges Friday.

Michael Davis, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a position of authority, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor.

Davis first met the alleged victim in 2018.

A sentencing date is to be determined.

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORY: Jurors selected in trial of former Kasson church leader

