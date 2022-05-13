Fourth grade book project kicks off with distribution to MAPS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday afternoon, the fourth grade book project kicked off with distribution to Mankato Area Public Schools.

For the sixth year in a row, Greater Mankato Area United Way is distributing new copies of Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends” to fourth-grade students throughout the region.

The project is made possible through a grant given by the Olseth Family Foundation.

United Way and volunteers will deliver more than 1,600 books to fourth-grade students and teachers.

“It’s just such a gift this year to be back in the classrooms with the students. Over the past couple of years, we have been able to get the books to the students. and that has been such a thrill and to see their faces again today again was just so heartwarming,” Jon Olseth, from the Olseth Family Foundation, said.

