Gov. Walz authorizes relief for farmers amid flooding, severe weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the midst of severe flooding, Governor Tim Walz has issued executive order 22-11, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting spring crop planting in Minnesota.

“Parts of Minnesota are experiencing some of the worst flooding we’ve seen in over decade,” said Governor Walz. “Our state and country’s agricultural industry rely on our Minnesota farmers to successfully plant and harvest on time every year, and we want to help them get back on track in every way can. This order will provide immediate relief as we continue to assess these extreme weather conditions.”

According to Governor Walz Press Office, this executive order allows for continued movement of fertilizer, pesticides, and seed. Strict enforcement certain hours of service rules could hinder transportation of these important supplies to Minnesota farms.

Executive Order 22-11 is effective immediately and remains in effect for 30 days.

