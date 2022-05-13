Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz authorizes relief for farmers amid flooding, severe weather

Flooding
Flooding(Dakota News Now)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the midst of severe flooding, Governor Tim Walz has issued executive order 22-11, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting spring crop planting in Minnesota.

“Parts of Minnesota are experiencing some of the worst flooding we’ve seen in over decade,” said Governor Walz. “Our state and country’s agricultural industry rely on our Minnesota farmers to successfully plant and harvest on time every year, and we want to help them get back on track in every way can. This order will provide immediate relief as we continue to assess these extreme weather conditions.”

According to Governor Walz Press Office, this executive order allows for continued movement of fertilizer, pesticides, and seed. Strict enforcement certain hours of service rules could hinder transportation of these important supplies to Minnesota farms.

Executive Order 22-11 is effective immediately and remains in effect for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
The Minnesota Legislature makes changes that will cost the richest residents more
Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes