Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday.

The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say a man of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.