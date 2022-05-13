Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday.
The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Authorities say a man of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.