Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday.

The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say a man of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
The Minnesota Legislature makes changes that will cost the richest residents more
Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes