Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jeff Ettinger

Jeff Ettinger Runs for Congress in Minnesota
Jeff Ettinger Runs for Congress in Minnesota(Jeff Ettinger for Congress)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Jeff Ettinger in Austin chatting with locals. He’s a Minnesota transplant from California, but has lived and succeeded in Mower County for more than three decades.

“LeAnn and I have four children and two grandchildren. Both live up in the cities, so they aren’t too far away,” Ettinger said.

He says his grandkids are a joy.

He met his wife, from Austin, in California and moved to Minnesota where they have stayed.

“We really see this as our home,” he said.

Before retirement, Ettinger was the head of Austin’s biggest company.

“I was CEO of Hormel from 2006 to 2016, so eleven years total,” he said.

He says he can utilize his skills there, working with others and treating others well, to lead in Washington, D.C.

“We were successful in the marketplace. We made the company more sustainable. We were able to add 3,500 new jobs, and we shared in that success with our team through enhanced profit-sharing and a stock option grant for each of our employees,” he said.

He also wants to better the current political climate.

“I am running because I look at what’s been going on in Washington, and I just get frustrated. We deserve more balance representation in a balanced district. I would like to see a return of people being respectful and inclusive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris
MN GOP Convention kicked off in Rochester; three endorsements made
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota Senate Democrats try to force abortion debate
Flooding
Gov. Walz authorizes relief for farmers amid flooding, severe weather