Person in critical condition after stabbing incident in Duluth
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police responded to a stabbing on the 600 block of W Superior St Friday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m.
According to police, when they arrived, they found an individual who was stabbed and transported them to a local hospital.
According to the report, the person is in stable but critical condition.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on pending charges of 1st and 2nd-degree assault.
This is a developing story check back here for additional details.
