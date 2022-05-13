Person in critical condition after stabbing incident in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police responded to a stabbing on the 600 block of W Superior St Friday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m.

According to police, when they arrived, they found an individual who was stabbed and transported them to a local hospital.

According to the report, the person is in stable but critical condition.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on pending charges of 1st and 2nd-degree assault.

This is a developing story check back here for additional details.

