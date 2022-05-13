Your Photos
Sioux County man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux County man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after striking a woman on her bicycle in September 2021.

Seth De Jong, 27, entered the plea on Monday, May 9 in Sioux County.

Court documents say De Jong was driving an SUV near Hull around 6 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2021, when he struck 69-year-old Lorna Moss of Sioux Center. Moss was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators determined De Jong had been drinking prior to the crash.

De Jong’s sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

