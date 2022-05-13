Your Photos
A sunny, comfortable weekend ahead

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
After the record heat and severe storms of the past couple days, we are shifting into a drier and much more pleasant weather pattern that will take us into next week. The upcoming weekend will bring plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and high temps in the 70s. Comfortable temperatures will continue through most of next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by mid to late week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. The westerly breeze will gradually decrease to about 5 to 10 mph by late afternoon. Tonight will be clear and calm with temps dropping into the mid 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be a sunny, dry day with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be from the west at around 10 to 20 mph on Saturday afternoon. A weak cold front will slide across the region late Saturday into Sunday and could produce an isolated shower or thundershower on Sunday. Other than that, Sunday should be mostly sunny with cooler high temps in the low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will remain dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. High temps will remain in that general ballpark through most of next week. Our weather pattern will become a bit more active by Tuesday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. That chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday and, on and off, through most of next week.

I know that there are a lot of farmers that need dry weather so that they can get into the field. We will be watching next week’s rain chances closely and will have updates as we get closer.

In the meantime, enjoy a really nice weekend!

