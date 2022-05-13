Your Photos
UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

Henning Barn Fire
Henning Barn Fire(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire.

The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn, loafing shed, and milking parlor were destroyed. A cause of the fire has not been released.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire. Henning, Deer Creek, Ottertail, Vining and Wadena Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

