Wednesday’s storm caused little damage to the area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The storm last night caused some damage, but not as much as anticipated.

Most of the damage was to trees in the area and across southern Minnesota.

There were reports of telephone poles that were down in Blue Earth County as well.

North Mankato is asking the public to drop off any branches that fell off trees at the North Mankato Recycling Plant.

