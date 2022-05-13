Your Photos
Winds from Thursday storm leads to fatality in Kandiyohi County

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Round two of severe weather this week came to an end, but it didn’t come without some damage.

Much of western and southern Minnesota was under a tornado watch last night.

In Kandiyohi County, Sheriff officials confirm one person has died after a grain bin toppled over due to high winds and struck a vehicle, killing the passenger inside.

Many other communities in southwestern Minnesota seeing some damage from this second round of storms. wind gusts near the Sioux Falls area were as high as 107 miles per hour.

