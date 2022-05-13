Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman dies in Midway Township crash, 2 others injured

The Allen County Coroner's office has identified the bicyclist in Sunday's fatal crash.
The Allen County Coroner's office has identified the bicyclist in Sunday's fatal crash.(Staff)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN -- A woman died and two others were hospitalized after a t-bone crash in Midway Township Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities say Leah Sarko, 48, of Midway Township, and an 11-year-old boy were headed east on Ugstad Junction.

As Sarko turned north onto Ugstad Road, a vehicle, driven by Jesse Kowalczak, 18, of Midway Township, T-boned Sarko’s vehicle.

Sarko died following the crash.

Her 11-year-old passenger and Kowalczak were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, heavy fog in the area and speed appear to be contributing factors.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut...
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down Thursday in South Dakota
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
Pick of the Litter: Tapper
The Minnesota Legislature makes changes that will cost the richest residents more
Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes