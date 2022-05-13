Woman dies in Midway Township crash, 2 others injured

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN -- A woman died and two others were hospitalized after a t-bone crash in Midway Township Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities say Leah Sarko, 48, of Midway Township, and an 11-year-old boy were headed east on Ugstad Junction.

As Sarko turned north onto Ugstad Road, a vehicle, driven by Jesse Kowalczak, 18, of Midway Township, T-boned Sarko’s vehicle.

Sarko died following the crash.

Her 11-year-old passenger and Kowalczak were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, heavy fog in the area and speed appear to be contributing factors.

The crash is under investigation.

