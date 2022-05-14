Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bethany Lutheran College holds spring commencement

A total of 114 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, a time to reflect on their college experience and all they’ve learned.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College held its spring commencement ceremony Friday in Mankato.

Even though not everyone was in attendance due to studying abroad or involvement in sports, this is one of the largest spring graduating classes at Bethany.

Staff says enrollment numbers continue to climb every year.

A total of 114 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, a time to reflect on their college experience and all they’ve learned.

“This group when they came in, when you take the [COVID-19] outbreak and you take out holidays and things like that, these students have had about 600 academic days. We talk about the change that happens over those 600 days. Never did I expect this kind of change or the things that they had to do. Just the resolute spirits that they have to kind of go through and to celebrate this on such a great day,” said Dr. Jason Lowrey, vice president of academic affairs at Bethany Lutheran College.

This is only the second in-person spring commencement ceremony that BLC has had since the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

The problem can be traced back to supply chain issues and the Food and Drug Administration...
Baby formula shortage impacting Mankato, southern Minnesota
Baby formula shortage impacting Mankato, southern Minnesota
Bethany Lutheran College holds spring commencement
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota