Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.

Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot once Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy backed him after being eliminated on the sixth ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth.

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

