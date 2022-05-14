Fairmont, Marshall split Friday doubleheader

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Fairmont baseball team hosted Marshall for a Big South Conference doubleheader, Friday evening.

The Cardinals entered the match up undefeated while sitting atop the Class AA rankings.

Fairmont put up a big fourth inning in game one to defeat the Tigers 5-1.

Marshall found in the answer in game two to edge the Cardinals 6-5, handing their conference foe their first loss of the season.

