Fairmont, Marshall split Friday doubleheader

Fairmont's Jacob Crissinger put up a 10 K performance in the game one victory.
Fairmont's Jacob Crissinger put up a 10 K performance in the game one victory.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Fairmont baseball team hosted Marshall for a Big South Conference doubleheader, Friday evening.

The Cardinals entered the match up undefeated while sitting atop the Class AA rankings.

Fairmont put up a big fourth inning in game one to defeat the Tigers 5-1.

Marshall found in the answer in game two to edge the Cardinals 6-5, handing their conference foe their first loss of the season.

