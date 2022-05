MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Tapper, a domestic shorthair kitten that came to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society in March.

BENCHS says he’s a playful and friendly feline.

Anyone interested in adopting Tapper is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

