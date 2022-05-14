Your Photos
Rochester art gallery hosts show, fundraiser for Ukraine

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Ukrainian artist with ties to Rochester is in the spotlight Friday.

Gallery 24 in downtown Rochester put on an art show Friday evening.

The show is to raise money to help the people of Ukraine and artist Arthur Zerkalov, who is currently in Ukraine with his wife and children.

Arthur’s work is currently on display and for sale.

Family looking at art
Family looking at art(KTTC)

His artwork is normally about nature and religion and has become more political since the war began.

Arthur’s brother and mother were also in attendance.

“Most of them are homeless right now,” Arthur’s brother Oleksiy Savchuk said. “They left their homes because of the bombing and this situation, and there are no jobs, there is no money so everything we do right now is for support.”

The art show was from 5-8 p.m. If you were unable to make it, you can still buy art and make donations in the coming days.

