Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
McConnell, GOP senators to visit Helsinki amid NATO talks
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Feds interview Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the gun used in the Buffalo supermarket shooting had a...
NY gov. cites guns coming in from other states, leading to 'slaughter'