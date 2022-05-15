Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Livorsi’s ninth-inning double advances Mavericks to NSIC championship

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) - The No. 19 Minnesota State baseball team defeated rival No. 11 Augustana in the NSIC tournament to advance to Sunday’s championship.

The Mavericks saw a game-winning two-run double from senior catcher Ben Livorsi in the top of the ninth inning to claim the 5-4 victory.

Later in the day, the Vikings won their way to a rematch with MSU, this time for the conference title. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

The Maverick men's and women's outdoor track and field teams dominated the NSIC conference...
MSU women, men dominate the field to capture NSIC titles
The Mavericks fall in the NCAA DII Central Region Softball Tournament Finals.
No. 17 MSU’s season ends against Rogers State in NCAA regional
The St. Peter baseball team fell short of a win in Saturday's non-league contest.
Hutchinson slips past St. Peter in non-conference clash
Minnesota Lynx sign Hannah Sjerven