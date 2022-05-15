Livorsi’s ninth-inning double advances Mavericks to NSIC championship
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) - The No. 19 Minnesota State baseball team defeated rival No. 11 Augustana in the NSIC tournament to advance to Sunday’s championship.
The Mavericks saw a game-winning two-run double from senior catcher Ben Livorsi in the top of the ninth inning to claim the 5-4 victory.
Later in the day, the Vikings won their way to a rematch with MSU, this time for the conference title. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. on Sunday.
