MSU women, men dominate the field to capture NSIC titles

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams captured their respective conference championships Saturday evening at Northern State University.

The No. 4 MSU women’s squad racked up 191 points for their first NSIC title since 2016. The win was highlighted by the 4x100m relay, a record setting finish in the 100m hurdles by Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson’s top finishes in the 100m dash and 200m dash.

As for the 24th-ranked Minnesota State men’s team, they won their 10th-consecutive conference title with 214 team points, a 78-point margin from second place.

Next up, the powerhouse teams will compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships beginning May 26.

