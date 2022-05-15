Your Photos
MSU women, men dominate the field to capture NSIC titles

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams captured their respective conference championships Saturday evening at Northern State University.

The No. 4 MSU women’s squad racked up 191 points for their first NSIC title since 2016. The win was highlighted by the 4x100m relay, a record setting finish in the 100m hurdles by Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson’s top finishes in the 100m dash and 200m dash.

As for the 24th-ranked Minnesota State men’s team, they won their 10th-consecutive conference title with 214 team points, a 78-point margin from second place.

Next up, the powerhouse teams will compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships beginning May 26.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

