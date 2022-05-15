Your Photos
No. 17 MSU’s season ends against Rogers State in NCAA regional

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. (KEYC) - The 17th-ranked Minnesota State softball team dropped back-to-back match ups with No. 4 Rogers State in the NCAA DII Central Region Finals, Saturday afternoon.

It took extra innings to decide a winner in game one, eventually the Hillcats unleashed six runs in the 15th inning to come away with the victory and force a game two. MSU’s senior ace Mackenzie Ward recorded 14 strikeouts and a school record 266 pitches in the loss.

In game two, the Hillcats shut out the Mavericks 4-0 to advance to the NCAA super regionals. MSU ends its season 48-14.

