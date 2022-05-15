Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” driving under the influence demonstration.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was lying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there.

A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
#19 MSU Takes Down #11 Augustana
#19 MSU Takes Down #11 Augustana
#17 MSU Falls in NCAA Regionals
#17 MSU Falls in NCAA Regionals