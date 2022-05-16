Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Another clutch performance from Livorsi aids Mavericks’ NSIC championship win

The Minnesota State Mavericks finish on top in the 2022 NSIC Baseball Tournament.
The Minnesota State Mavericks finish on top in the 2022 NSIC Baseball Tournament.(NSIC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) - The 19th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team took down the No. 11 Augustana Vikings 6-5 to be crowned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament champions on Sunday.

MSU senior catcher Ben Livorsi went 2-for-2 at the plate, including a home run and 3 RBI, to aid the Mavericks’ seventh all-time NSIC tournament victory.

Next up, the (4) Mavericks and (5) Vikings will meet again in the opening round of the NCAA DII Central Region Tournament beginning May 19 in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

The Maverick men's and women's outdoor track and field teams dominated the NSIC conference...
MSU women, men dominate the field to capture NSIC titles
The Mavericks fall in the NCAA DII Central Region Softball Tournament Finals.
No. 17 MSU’s season ends against Rogers State in NCAA regional
The No. 19 Mavericks advance to the NSIC championship.
Livorsi’s ninth-inning double advances Mavericks to NSIC championship
The St. Peter baseball team fell short of a win in Saturday's non-league contest.
Hutchinson slips past St. Peter in non-conference clash