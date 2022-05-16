Atrac Brand is seeing success with their MAG STRIP key chains

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Their MAG STRIP key chains patent pending are a multipurpose gadget.

They have cell phone holder accessory, slim wallet, small, medium and large sized key chains to choose from.

The magnet strip can stick to chain, tables and anything metal.

Atrac Brand owners say that they have had their fair share of supply chain struggles, but now they are fully stocked at Scheels once again.

“We are transitioning to online so because we have all this inventory we actually can do it. When I was making it by hand it was actually an issue, we couldn’t really advertise, we couldn’t really reach out to anyone because we had such a low amount of inventory. So, now with the inventory in we are hoping to get it out there and promote it more,” owner of Atrac Kathrina Decker said.

Every online strap purchase a portion of the sales go to Mission Africa which is an orphanage/school in Ghana.

