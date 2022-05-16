Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Authorities have confirmed remains found in South Carolina last week are of those of Brittanee Drexel, a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Drexel’s remains were found May 11, after evidence led them to a possible site in the Harmony Township neighborhood.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway was able to identify Drexel through dental records. The State Law Enforcement Division also performed DNA analysis and further confirmed it was Drexel.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during spring break when she was 17, WMBF reports.

The sheriff also announced Monday that Raymond Moody was arrested in connection to Drexel’s death.

Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of burying Drexel, who was already dead, on April 26, 2009.

According to WMBF, Moody was considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance in 2012 but was never arrested in the case.

He has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4, 2022, on an obstruction of justice charge.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony
Abby Baker is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.
Siblings host lemonade stand to encourage organ donation
Sen. Ted Cruz argued a section of a 2002 law makes candidates think twice about lending money...
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case
A McDonald's sign is seen in Russia. The company said it is selling its Russian restaurants.
McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos