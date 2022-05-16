Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to award public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The individuals are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony
Abby Baker is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.
Siblings host lemonade stand to encourage organ donation
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia