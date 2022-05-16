Your Photos
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
(CNN) - With marijuana legal in many places, the FDA issued a warning Friday about a growing danger to children.

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.

The THC-infused products have caused serious symptoms like hallucinations, rapid heart rate and vomiting in young children.

The FDA reports many kids have even been hospitalized. Since the beginning of last year, public health officials have logged more than 100 adverse events from edibles with THC.

If a child has consumed an edible, the FDA says to call poison control at 800-222-1222 before any symptoms appear.

