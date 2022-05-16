Your Photos
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle Kremer, and Madison Chapman stand at a line at the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys 2022 Highest Awards Celebrations in St. Peter, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Girl Scouts from around Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa gathered at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The occasion?

To bestow silver and gold awards, the two highest honors a scout can achieve, to members of the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys.

“The award is so prestigious, in that it’s such an elite group of girls who earn the gold and the silver award and we’re so proud of them,” said Tish Volger of the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys.

Of the 136 Silver Award recipients, seven were from Mankato, the first Mankato girls to earn the award in over five years.

Gwyneth Blickem, Hayden Johnston, Brigid Loften, Gianna Alosio, Madison Chapman, ISabelle Kremer and Melanie Kramer of Troops 34641 and 34494 were all awarded the Silver Award for the completion of projects meant to help better the community.

The projects included installing bat houses in local parks,

“I think the most important thing that we achieved was that the experience at those parks are more enjoyable for everyone,” said Isabelle Kremer of Troop 34494.

Volunteering at MyPlace,

“Our project was to help the kids at MyPlace have a more better experience or comfortable experience at MyPlace,” said Gwyneth Blickem of Troop 34641.

Creating nesting spots for Mason Bees,

“Our goal with this project was to provide a safe and climate-friendly location for Mason Bees to nest,” said Gianna Alosio of Troop 34491.

And Donating equipment to foster families of cats.

“I just wanted to help assist and encourage people to foster cats because every cat deserves a home,” said Brigid Loften of Troop 34641.

The Silver Award is the second highest accomplishment a scout can achieve, and many of Mankato’s recipients have their eyes set on an even greater goal.

“Getting the Silver Award is very important to me, it’s something that we worked very very hard for, and it’s very awesome to have our work pay off. And after this, definitely go for the Gold Award,” Alosio said.

