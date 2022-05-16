Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz, legislative leaders announce historic $4 billion investment in education, financial relief

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders today announced a broad framework that...
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders today announced a broad framework that includes $4 billion to invest in education, public safety, and health care, and $4 billion for a tax bill to provide financial relief for Minnesotans.(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and other legislative leaders announced historic plans for education funding and financial relief for Minnesotans.

Gov. Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller today announced a broad framework for the end of the legislative session.

This framework includes $4 billion to invest in education, public safety, and health care, and $4 billion for a tax bill to provide financial relief for Minnesotans.

“I ran for Governor to ensure that every student in every classroom across Minnesota receives an education that will set them up for success. As a former classroom teacher, I know that these historic investments are how we get there,” said Governor Walz. “With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans’ lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans’ pockets.”

The plan includes $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care and human services, $450 million for public safety, $1.5 billion in additional investments, and $1.4 billion in capital investment projects.

$4 billion will be put toward a tax bill, leaving $4 billion to help the state manage future economic uncertainty.

Details should be finalized in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony
Abby Baker is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.
Siblings host lemonade stand to encourage organ donation
At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being...
Public safety responds to armed robbery at Mully’s
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking...
Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding