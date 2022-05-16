Your Photos
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary

Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Silver Lake Smoke Shop(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three juvenile girls were arrested after they allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Northeast Rochester.

It happened at 1:28 a.m. Monday morning at Silver Lake Smoke Shop, located at 1621 North Broadway Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a front window at the business was broken with a rock.

When officers were on their way to the scene, they saw the suspected vehicle nearby and pulled it over. Inside the vehicle was two 15-year-old girls and one 16-year-old girl.

Police found $1,100 worth of stolen items from the smoke shop, as well as marijuana in the car.

All three girls were arrested and later released back to their parents.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

