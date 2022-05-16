Your Photos
New suicide hotline number launching nationwide soon

By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – States across the country are preparing for a new suicide crisis hotline number that will be launching this summer.

The new national number is “9-8-8.” All states will be adopting the number and it will be going live on July 16, including in Minnesota and in Iowa.

Dialing it or texting it will fast track people to the National Suicide Prevention hotline, and get them in touch with a counselor who can help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been around since 2005 and has more than 200 crisis networks. According to its studies, people feel less depressed, overwhelmed and less suicidal after talking to a counselor.

“The hope is that this will easier for everyone, including young people, since they text a lot,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said. “This is a national number, you can just call or text and be directed right to a counselor. It will be beneficial to people who are struggling and get them help as soon as possible.”

Minnesota’s plan is to reduce suicide in the state by 10% in five years, and 20% in 10 years, ultimately working towards zero deaths. Iowa also has efforts to combat suicide.

Even after “9-8-8″ launches, people will still be able to call the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or 9-1-1 for help.

