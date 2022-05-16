Your Photos
No injuries in Monday afternoon house fire

North Mankato Fire Department is investigating a Monday afternoon house fire.
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Fire Department is investigating a Monday afternoon house fire.

Crews responded to a home on Sherwood Drive around noon.

It’s unknown if anyone was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Jim Zwaschka said the garage area sustained heavy damage from the flames.

He said heavy winds played a factor in the fire’s destruction.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

