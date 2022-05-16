Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging.

Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk.

Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood.

Stegmeir said more volunteers are needed, especially since the average age of volunteers sandbagging right now is 65.

A flood warning is in effect for many communities in the Rainy River Basin of far northern Minnesota as the National Weather Service expects rivers and creeks to remain high.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.