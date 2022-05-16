Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking...
Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood and needs more volunteers, especially since the average age of volunteers sandbagging right now is 65.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTSEN, Minn. (KEYC) - Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging.

Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk.

Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood.

Stegmeir said more volunteers are needed, especially since the average age of volunteers sandbagging right now is 65.

A flood warning is in effect for many communities in the Rainy River Basin of far northern Minnesota as the National Weather Service expects rivers and creeks to remain high.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony
Abby Baker is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.
Siblings host lemonade stand to encourage organ donation
At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being...
Public safety responds to armed robbery at Mully’s
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos