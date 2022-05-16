Public safety responds to armed robbery at Mully’s on Madison

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of an armed robbery at a local retail establishment on Sunday.

At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s on Madison, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being assaulted, which resulted in minor injuries, and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was unknown and described as a Black male approximately 5′6′'-5′10′,’ with a heavy-set, stocky build.

He was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored emblems and was wearing:

Gray hooded sweatshirt (hood up and tied closed).

Turquoise undershirt.

Mask covering face over mouth and nose.

Gray or light-colored pants.

Dark colored shoes with white soles.

Blue latex gloves.

Police are currently investigating the incident, and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

