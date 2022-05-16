Your Photos
Public safety responds to armed robbery at Mully’s on Madison

At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being...
At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being assaulted, which resulted in minor injuries, and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money.(City of Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of an armed robbery at a local retail establishment on Sunday.

At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s on Madison, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being assaulted, which resulted in minor injuries, and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was unknown and described as a Black male approximately 5′6′'-5′10′,’ with a heavy-set, stocky build.

He was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored emblems and was wearing:

  • Gray hooded sweatshirt (hood up and tied closed).
  • Turquoise undershirt.
  • Mask covering face over mouth and nose.
  • Gray or light-colored pants.
  • Dark colored shoes with white soles.
  • Blue latex gloves.

Police are currently investigating the incident, and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

