Public safety responds to armed robbery at Mully’s on Madison
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of an armed robbery at a local retail establishment on Sunday.
At about 2:30 a.m., at Mully’s on Madison, located at 1030 Madison Ave., a staff member reported being assaulted, which resulted in minor injuries, and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect was unknown and described as a Black male approximately 5′6′'-5′10′,’ with a heavy-set, stocky build.
He was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored emblems and was wearing:
- Gray hooded sweatshirt (hood up and tied closed).
- Turquoise undershirt.
- Mask covering face over mouth and nose.
- Gray or light-colored pants.
- Dark colored shoes with white soles.
- Blue latex gloves.
Police are currently investigating the incident, and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.
