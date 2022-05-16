Real estate taxes due in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth County.

There are multiple ways for residents to pay.

That includes by which must be postmarked for today or before May 16th and can be sent to Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources.

Residents can also send their payments in person at the Blue Earth Government Center by visiting Property & Environmental Resources on the second floor.

Other available options are automated payments and drop boxes located at the Government Center and the Cub Foods on Madiosn Ave

