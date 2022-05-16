Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Real estate taxes due in Blue Earth County

Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth...
Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth County.(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the due date for the first half of real estate taxes for property owners in Blue Earth County.

There are multiple ways for residents to pay.

That includes by which must be postmarked for today or before May 16th and can be sent to Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources.

Residents can also send their payments in person at the Blue Earth Government Center by visiting Property & Environmental Resources on the second floor.

Other available options are automated payments and drop boxes located at the Government Center and the Cub Foods on Madiosn Ave

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather return this week with a weak cold front today, a...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 5-16-22
MSU Wins NSIC Tournament Championship
MSU Wins NSIC Tournament Championship
Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony