Sheriff Dave Lange announces reelection bid

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange announces his bid for reelection.

Lange is seeking his sixth term as sheriff.

He has been with Nicollet County in some law enforcement capacity for 37 years.

Lange will run against Nicollet County investigator Marc Chadderdon for the position.

Chadderdon has served as investigator in Nicollet County for the last 16 years.

