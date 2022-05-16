Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sheriff Dave Lange announces reelection bid

Current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange is seeking his sixth term as sheriff.
Current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange is seeking his sixth term as sheriff.(Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Current Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange announces his bid for reelection.

Lange is seeking his sixth term as sheriff.

He has been with Nicollet County in some law enforcement capacity for 37 years.

Lange will run against Nicollet County investigator Marc Chadderdon for the position.

Chadderdon has served as investigator in Nicollet County for the last 16 years.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Gianna Alosio, Brigid Loften, Hayden Johnston, Gwyneth Blickem, Melanie Kremer, Isabelle...
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys hold Highest Awards Ceremony
Abby Baker is turning life’s lemons into lemonade.
Siblings host lemonade stand to encourage organ donation
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Health experts remind public to check for moles, skin cancer during summer months