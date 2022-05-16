Cooler temperatures, unsettled weather returns this week

A wonderful weekend and Monday will come to an end as an unsettled weather pattern returns with rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

Today will remain pleasant and seasonal with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper-70s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies will gradually be taken over by clouds through the late evening and overnight hours as showers make a return to the area after midnight.

Showers are likely in the area after midnight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow. Showers will start off light and spotty before intensifying to more steady showers, with a few thunderstorms possible between 10 am and 12 pm tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side in the upper 60s through the afternoon hours. Showers will start to lighten up by the late night and overnight hours heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a quieter day with partly cloudy skies, pockets of sunshine, and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday should remain relatively dry with little to no rain in the forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms will return by Thursday as the next storm system moves into the area. A strong cold front will push through the area, dropping temperatures heading into the weekend. The system could also bring strong to severe storms to portions of the area Thursday evening and night. Showers on Thursday may also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. We will continue to monitor that situation as the week progresses and the details become finer. As of Monday morning, there is a slim chance for strong to severe storms possible on Thursday, however, the timing, location, and severity of the storms continue to vary and cannot be pinned down just yet.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout Friday and Saturday of next weekend with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and 60s due to the cold front moving through on Thursday.

Sunday of next week looks to stay on the dry side for now with pockets of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the start of next week. On and off showers and thunderstorms are projected to be in the area Monday and Tuesday as highs remain below average in the 60s.

