A wide variety of spring weather

Warm, cold, sun, rain... A little bit of everything (except snow) in the forecast for this week
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After a sunny, mild Monday, the upcoming week will bring a bit of a temperature roller coaster ride and a couple chances of showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High temps will reach the mid 70s with northwesterly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph. Low humidity and wind will lead to an elevated grassland fire danger risk across portions of western and southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. There is not a significant severe weather threat with storms that develop on Tuesday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be breezy and warmer with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The system Thursday will be a bit stronger and could bring a few strong to severe storms to parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The storms will move out by late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The upcoming weekend will be dry and considerably cooler. Friday will be breezy with highs and low 60s. Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will likely stay around or a little below average well into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

