Boutique Air submits proposal to replace air service at Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport
Sioux Gateway Airport(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann and Keith W. Bliven
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday, it was released that Boutique Air has submitted a proposal to replace the Essential Air Service at Sioux Gateway in Sioux City. It proposes service between Sioux City to Minneapolis, Minnesota. They are proposing a two-year contract.

Boutique Air Proposal
Boutique Air Proposal(KTIV)

Boutique Air operates Pilatus PC-12 aircraft which seat 8 or 9 passengers in what is called an executive configuration pressurized cabin.

Boutique Air Proposal
Boutique Air Proposal(Boutique Air)

They operate various routes across the country.

Boutique Air Proposal
Boutique Air Proposal(Boutique Air)

In the proposal, the airline says they have agreements with United Airlines and American Airlines.

Boutique Air Proposal
Boutique Air Proposal(Boutique Air)

Earlier this month, Mike Collett, an Assistant City Manager for Sioux City, wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation requesting SkyWest, the current air provider at the airport, be allowed to reduce flights from 12 roundtrips weekly to seven trips weekly.

Letter to DOT
Letter to DOT(KTIV)

SkyWest, which operates United’s Express Service, previously notified the DOT they planned to leave the Sioux Gateway Airport. The city hopes a reduced flight load will allow the airline to remain in operation.

