Chad Honetschlager announcing run for Nicollet County Sheriff

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Chad Honetschlager has officially filed his candidacy for the office of Nicollet County Sheriff.

Honetschlager has spent the past five years working as a Police Officer for the City of Mankato.

Before that, he spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and five years as a reserve officer for the Mankato Police Department.

Prior to his entry into law enforcement, Honetschlager worked in sales and project management roles.

Chad’s goals include improving relationships between the residents of Nicollet County and the Sheriff’s Office.

