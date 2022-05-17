Your Photos
DNR: Stay safe around bison at Minneopa State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minneopa State Park visitors to stay safe in the bison range.
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minneopa State Park visitors to stay safe in the bison range.

The park has seen a boost in spectators since the birth of baby calves.

People can see the new arrivals by driving through or hiking on trails around the range, but no one is allowed to exit their vehicle or walk inside the fences.

The DNR says bison can be dangerous animals and, with a record-breaking 15 babies expected to be born this year, the herd may be extra protective.

Visitors are required to give the animals at least 75 feet of clearance.

The DNR says you can help keep the bison in easy viewing by avoiding loud noises and lots of movement.

