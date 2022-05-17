Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DOT: Share the road with farm equipment

FILE - Crash data shows that there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment since 2019, which...
FILE - Crash data shows that there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment since 2019, which resulted in 8 deaths and 133 injuries.(Wisconsin Farm Bureau)
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to safely share the road with farm equipment this spring.

Motorists that are traveling this spring should keep an eye out for the large slow moving farm equipment and drive with caution.

Crash data shows that there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment since 2019, which resulted in 8 deaths and 133 injuries.

The DOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use caution, watch for debris, drive with headlights on and wait until it is safe to pass.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Proctor teen pleaded guilty to sexual assault
Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the...
Trial begins for MN man accused in fatal clinic shooting
FILE - Following widespread storm damage across the state, Governor Walz has authorized...
Gov. Walz authorizes relief for livestock farmers after storm
Distracted driving crackdown
Thousands of Minnesota drivers cited for distracted driving in April