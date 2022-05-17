DOT: Share the road with farm equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to safely share the road with farm equipment this spring.

Motorists that are traveling this spring should keep an eye out for the large slow moving farm equipment and drive with caution.

Crash data shows that there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment since 2019, which resulted in 8 deaths and 133 injuries.

The DOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use caution, watch for debris, drive with headlights on and wait until it is safe to pass.

