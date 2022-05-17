First hair braiding school in Minnesota opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the first of its kind business in Rochester. ‘All Braids and Hair Care’ held its grand opening on Monday.

It is the first hair braiding school in Minnesota, and is located on North Broadway Ave, east of the Rochester Rec Center. The school specializes in natural hair care and styles.

“People that have textured hair, don’t know what to do with it. I have customers that have came here, just like you know, their hair is out of control and they don’t know what to do with it, and I, you know, walk them through the process on what to do and how to take care of their natural hair, textured hair,” said Owner Lola Oloye. “And they, at the end of the day, they realize that hair, textured hair, is manageable.

Classes start in June, click here to book an appointment.

