Flooding outlook, impact on Henderson community

Henderson residents are all too familiar with the day-to-day impact that flooding has on their community.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Currently, the city of Henderson has a moderate risk of flooding.

According to the Flood Risk Factor, 113 properties in Henderson have more than a 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years.

“Unfortunately, when you have several days of rain with an inch or two or more, that groundwater has nowhere to go, and that ground can’t soak it up and that is how we get to flooding and flash flooding. Heavy rain and flash flooding can leave in an instant, but that usually turns into regular flooding,” explained Caitlyn Lorr, KEYC News Now Meteorologist.

“It adds a lot of cost and stress to our commuters. Most of us work out of town, either in the Mankato area or the metro area, so that causes a real impact,” Henderson Mayor Keith Swenson said.

Near Henderson, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 93 about eight feet to avoid the multiple flooding issues faced in the past.

It will be one foot above historic high-water events.

“One hundred-year flood is what they say, but we have been getting them every four to five years. With the new plan in place to raise the roads up and to get us out of the floodplain, that looks really promising,” Henderson resident Tom Graham said. “It is going to be a big deal. It is going to save the business and the town. It is going to help all the rural residents.”

Last year, thanks to the dry conditions, Henderson residents seemed to have a break from the water.

“It was kind of a breather because we didn’t have water covering the road. But you never know. Three weeks from now, we could be throwing sandbags up. It just happens so quickly,” added Swenson.

Between now and 2024, Sibley County Road 6, Highway 19, and Highway 93 will all have improvements related to flood control.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

