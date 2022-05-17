Your Photos
Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.
By KCCI
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.

It comes after President Biden announced he’d temporarily allow the sale of higher-ethanol fuels all year, after requests from lawmakers.

The bill signing happened at a family farm south of Prairie City. HF2128 passed the Iowa House with a vote of 81-13, and it passed the Iowa Senate with a vote of 42-3.

KCCI reports all gas stations in the state with compatible equipment will have to make E-15 gas available. While the higher ethanol blend is usually cheaper than regular gas, critics say the requirement will hurt retailers who don’t already offer the blend by forcing them to add pumps and tanks for it.

Advocates say the move will help make the state more energy independent and help keep prices at the pump lower for consumers.

“I’ve never been prouder than I am today to be the Governor of the number one ethanol and biodiesel-producing state in the country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa’s biofuel production powers our economy and fuels the world, and this historic bill sets the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our state’s history. We’re sending a message that can’t be ignored: America’s energy is growing right here in Iowa’s fields.”

Some exemptions will be available for small-volume retailers.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

