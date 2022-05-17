Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz authorizes relief for livestock farmers after storm

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Following widespread storm damage across the state, Governor Walz has authorized temporary relief for the transportation of livestock and livestock feed.

Heavy rain and wind gusts caused significant damage to roads and bridges, causing farmers and drivers transporting livestock and feed to take longer, more indirect routes to their destinations.

The executive order allows for the continued movement of drivers and motor vehicles carrying livestock and supplies to farms, which will help ensure the health and safety of livestock.

The executive order remains in effect until the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Showers, thunderstorms possible today with up to half an inch of rain possible for some areas.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 5-17-22
Following widespread storm damage across the state, Governor Walz has authorized temporary...
Gov. Walz authorizes relief for livestock farmers after storm
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
First hair braiding school in Minnesota opens in Rochester