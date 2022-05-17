Gov. Walz authorizes relief for livestock farmers after storm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Following widespread storm damage across the state, Governor Walz has authorized temporary relief for the transportation of livestock and livestock feed.

Heavy rain and wind gusts caused significant damage to roads and bridges, causing farmers and drivers transporting livestock and feed to take longer, more indirect routes to their destinations.

The executive order allows for the continued movement of drivers and motor vehicles carrying livestock and supplies to farms, which will help ensure the health and safety of livestock.

The executive order remains in effect until the end of the month.

