Historic April weather getting in the way of planting season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From last year to this year, the planting seasons have been night and day.

“A lot of farmers finished up by early May of last year and of course this year we just didn’t have that. The month of April is much colder than normal,” Senior Ag Loan Officer Kent Thiesse said.

Recent storms and heavy rainfall limited farmers to 2.4 days suitable for fieldwork this week.

In the recent USDA Minnesota Ag News - Crop Progress Report; corn planting reached 35% complete compared to 94% last year.

Looking at Soybean planting which was 11% complete compared to 85% last year.

According to Senior Ag Loan Officer Kent Thiesse, the recent spike in planting percentages is mainly related to small pockets of warm weather in southern Minnesota.

“Last week, we had soil temperatures into the 70s. We’ve had reports of corn that emerged in seven to nine days that was planted. Some of the soybeans will emerge quicker than that in less than a week.”

The combination of cool weather and heavy rains are causing farmers to delay putting seeds in the ground which is pushing the whole timeline back.

“Those corn hybrids mature later and then you run the risk of an early frost or the corn is a lot wetter at harvest which means you have to use natural gas or LP gas to dry the corn. Which can increase, of course fuel cost are very high this year,” Thiesse continuted.

Thiesse says that the yield estimates are even being impacted by this offset weather pattern.

“Trend Line yield of 181 nationally down to 177 and that’s unusual for them to lower it during planting season.”

Temperatures have been rising slowly, but hopefully it isn’t too late for the farmers’ sake.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.